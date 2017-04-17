Will Jon Snow take the Iron Throne in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Game of Thrones” Season 7 is going to be a race to take the Iron Throne from Cersei Lannister. While many in the Seven Kingdoms will likely participate, there’s one fan favorite who may be out of the running. According to Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos on “Game of Thrones,” Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) probably…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion