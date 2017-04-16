Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Sean Spicer appear as the Easter Bunny at Trump’s White House Easter Egg Roll?

International Business Times

16 Apr 2017 at 12:09 ET                   
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Will Sean Spicer Appear As The Easter Bunny This Year?

Long before Sean Spicer was making waves as White House press secretary, he was moonlighting as the Easter Bunny during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Spicer donned the fuzzy white bunny suit during his time in the George W. Bush administration. As a relatively unknown assistant U.S. trade representative for media and public affairs…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
North Korea threat risks triggering Trump’s 30-year ‘obsession’ with using nukes: authoritarian regime expert
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+