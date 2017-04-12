Will Sean Spicer be fired over Hitler-Assad comments?
U.S. human rights watchdog Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect urged President Donald Trump to fire White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer over his comments Tuesday comparing Adolf Hitler’s murderous Nazi tactics of the Holocaust to those of the deadly chemical attack launched in Syria last week by President Bashar al-Assad. “Spicer’s statement is the most…
