Will the Senate go ‘nuclear’ to approve Supreme Court nominee?
With a showdown likely before the end of the week on the nomination of Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday there is no way the nomination will pass the 60-vote threshold necessary to beat a filibuster, opening the way for the so-called nuclear option. Gorsuch was…
