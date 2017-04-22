Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will the Senate scrap the filibuster for legislation?

Newsweek

22 Apr 2017 at 09:06 ET                   
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from William Murphy, professor of American history: The Senate has eliminated the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations. The so-called (and badly named) “nuclear…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘F*cking turtlehead McConnell cheated’: Maher goes on angry tirade over stolen Garland court seat
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+