Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Trump aides face fines for filing their financial statements late?

McClatchy Washington Bureau

19 Apr 2017 at 00:26 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Will Trump aides face fines for filing their financial statements late?

WASHINGTON — Some White House staffers could face $200 fines for failing to turn in their required personal financial disclosure statements on time. The White House released financial disclosure forms late last month for 92 of the roughly 180 employees required to file them, offering details for the first time on many of the staffers’ enormous…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Democrat Jon Ossoff heads to run-off election in battle for Georgia’s 6th congressional district: CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+