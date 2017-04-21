Quantcast

Will Trump meet the Pope? 5 talking points

Newsweek

21 Apr 2017 at 13:16 ET                   
Donald Trump and Pope Francis

Donald Trump is going to meet Pope Francis—at least according to Donald Trump. The U.S. president indicated in a Thursday press conference that he expects to meet the 80-year-old Argentine pontiff when he visits Italy for a G7 conference in May. “I look very much forward to meeting the pope,” he said, as quoted by the…

Trump News

