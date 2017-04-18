Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Trump’s global family planning cuts cause side effects?

The Conversation

18 Apr 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
United Nations (Shutterstock)

By Rachel Sullivan Robinson, Associate Professor, American University School of International Service. Actress and U.N. Population Fund Goodwill Ambassador Ashley Judd visited a refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan in 2016. AP Photo/Raad Adayleh President Donald Trump is leading an assault on family planning around the world. Most recently, his administration cut off U.S. contributions to the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The ultimate hypocrite for everything!’: Symone Sanders unloads on Trump over taxes and golf
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+