Wisconsin man accused of sending manifesto to Trump arrested after manhunt

Reuters

14 Apr 2017 at 09:50 ET                   
Joseph Jakubowski (Screengrab)

A Wisconsin man accused of stealing an arsenal of weapons from a gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump has been arrested after a massive manhunt, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was taken into custody on Thursday night in Southwest Wisconsin, where he appeared to be camping in the rural area, the sheriff said in a statement.

(Reporting By Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
