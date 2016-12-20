Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

With a resume that’s both asset and liability, Scott Gottlieb preps for FDA confirmation hearing

STAT

05 Apr 2017 at 07:33 ET                   
Dr. Scott Gottlieb (Twitter)

WASHINGTON – Dr. Scott Gottlieb has been preparing for this job his whole life. He’s a physician and a conservative policy wonk. He’s been a federal regulator scrutinizing new drugs. He’s a writer. An investor. And a consultant: He’s made a lot of money advising biopharma executives on how to get through the bureaucratic thickets of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Morning Joe hosts nail Trump for destroying credibility on Syria: ‘Not lying matters’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+