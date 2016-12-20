With a resume that’s both asset and liability, Scott Gottlieb preps for FDA confirmation hearing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON – Dr. Scott Gottlieb has been preparing for this job his whole life. He’s a physician and a conservative policy wonk. He’s been a federal regulator scrutinizing new drugs. He’s a writer. An investor. And a consultant: He’s made a lot of money advising biopharma executives on how to get through the bureaucratic thickets of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion