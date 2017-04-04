Woman sues Trump golf course over urination claim
A woman who was caught on film urinating on U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland is taking the club to court for violating her privacy. Carol Rohan Beyts, 62, was charged in April 2016 for urinating on the Aberdeenshire course under a Scottish law that fines people for urinating or defecating “in such circumstances…
