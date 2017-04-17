Women’s group plans protest against Bill O’Reilly
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The women’s rights group Ultraviolet is spearheading a demonstration to call for Fox News to remove from the air one of its hosts, Bill O’Reilly, follows recent disclosures that the network and the 67-year-old anchor paid millions of dollars to women claiming he had sexually assaulted them during their employment at the conservative news outlet. The…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion