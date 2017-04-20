Working with Trump helps make this billionaire’s ‘dreams’ come true
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As Donald Trump shapes his economic policy, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman has emerged as one of the new president’s most influential advisers — one who has boasted of his work shaping the administration’s agenda. An International Business Times review of Trump policies and Blackstone investments show that Schwarzman’s rise to political prominence has coincided with recent…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion