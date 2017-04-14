‘Y’all are getting played’: Roland Martin says Jeffrey Lord ‘MLK’ fight is exactly what CNN wants

NewsOne host Roland S. Martin responds to Bill O'Reilly on Sept. 2, 2015. [NewsOne]

News One Now host — and former CNN political commentator — Roland S. Martin went on a Friday morning Twitter rant about the controversy surrounding Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord’s Thursday comments calling President Donald Trump the Martin Luther King Jr. of healthcare.

The controversy — which began Thursday morning, continued through the afternoon and climaxed Thursday night with host Don Lemon shutting down his show early in frustration — Martin said, is manufactured.

“Y’all are getting played,” he tweeted. “Anyone with a brain knows Jeffrey Lord is nuts. But his antics on @CNN are meant to go viral.”

Martin continued, “Execs there WANT Jeffrey Lord’s nutty comments. Why? To keep YOU talking and tweeting. Game recognizes game. Lord is the foil. He says wild stuff; @CNN turns that into MULTIPLE segments on their shows throughout the day.”

“Sorry, I’m not biting,” he said. “I see the Jeffrey Lord ruse. I won’t be a willing participant in a nutty social media debate. Nor should you.”

Read the full series of tweets, embedded below:

1/ I see folks are tweeting left and right the craziness last night with Jeffrey Lord on @andersoncooper @AC360 and @donlemon's @CNN Show. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017

2/ y'all are getting played. Anyone with a brain knows Jeffrey Lord is nuts. But his antics on @CNN are meant to go viral. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017

3/ I saw where @soledadobrien ripped @CNN. Execs there WANT Jeffrey Lord's nutty comments. Why? To keep YOU talking and tweeting. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017

4/ Game recognizes game. Lord is the foil. He says wild stuff; @CNN turns that into MULTIPLE segments on their shows throughout the day. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017

5/ 1st Lord goes viral with @SymoneDSanders. Then @andersoncooper. Then @donlemon. Same nuttiness, but three different viral moments. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017

6/ YOU are now the foil; playing on your emotions; thinking someone put Lord in his place. He was placed there by @CNN execs to do this. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017

7/ Sorry, I'm not biting. I see the Jeffrey Lord ruse. I won't be a willing participant in a nutty social media debate. Nor should you. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2017