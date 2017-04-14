‘You don’t know where this is going to end’: Conservative pundit says Trump followers are a cult

The Conservative Pundit Steve Deace with Jim Sciutto (Photo: Screen capture)

Somehow President Donald Trump has managed to bring anti-Wall Street conservatives to support former Goldman Sachs investment banker Gary Cohen. It was the one thing Democrats and conservatives managed to agree was absurd on Friday night’s “AC360.

“I do like the fact that Donald Trump is part of one of the largest cons in the history of the United States actually got someone from Goldman Sachs to sell populism to the American people and to cut taxes for the American people,” Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers said.

“One thing that came to mind was coined by Trump’s cult, he’s ‘making globalists cucks great again,'” The Conservative Pundit Steve Deace said. “I’m reminded of the last Indiana Primary where Trump’s cult stood out and began chanting ‘globalist cucks’ and ‘Goldman Sachs’ at Ted Cruz and Heidi Cruz and everything else. Ted goes over there and tries to present them with actual facts.”

“It’s a little bit like talking to that crazy Jehovah’s Witness at your door that bothers you at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, you know?” he continued. “They just sort of blink three times and you point out that you believe it’s a scam and they go through their talking points. And that’s exactly what you see from Trump’s cult. As you watch this thing unravel, he sort of becomes Chris Christie-style Republican, moderate to liberal east coast Republican, which is what he probably what he is to begin with. You really wonder, writing off of his exhaust, you do won’t where this is going to end.”

