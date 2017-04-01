Quantcast

You may not live long enough to ride a self-driving car

Newsweek

01 Apr 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
Google self-driving car (Google)

With all of the buzz from companies like BMW, Google and Tesla, it’s easy to get the impression that autonomous vehicles will be hitting the roads any day now, with an estimated 10 million self-driving cars shuttling passengers across the country by 2020. However, in just the past few days, Uber ended up suspending and then…

