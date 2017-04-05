Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Young Americans aren’t interested in marriage?

Newsweek

05 Apr 2017 at 00:21 ET                   
Affectionate couple via Shutterstock

Young Americans live a drastically different life than baby boomers did when they were the age that millennials are now. Most baby boomers were married with children when they were in their twenties—and some had already been divorced by the time they reached the age at which most young adults even start to consider marriage today.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Louis C.K. destroys Trump on Colbert show: ‘He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten lying sack of sh*t’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+