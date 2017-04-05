Young Americans want federal gov to pay for health care
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
If young Americans had it their way, the federal government would spend a whole lot more to ensure that people across the U.S. had health care coverage. A recent GenForward poll found most young adults in the country were satisfied with former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act—plus or minus a few provisions—and they believed whatever…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion