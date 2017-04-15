Your tax dollars have funded more than $35,000 in golf cart rentals since Trump was inaugurated
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump, before he became the official resident of the White House, was openly critical of former President Barack Obama’s love for golf. But according to a new report, the Secret Service has paid over $35,000 for golf cart rentals alone while guarding Trump since his inauguration. According to purchase orders reviewed by CBS News,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion