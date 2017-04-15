Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Your tax dollars have funded more than $35,000 in golf cart rentals since Trump was inaugurated

International Business Times

15 Apr 2017 at 06:44 ET                   
An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

President Donald Trump, before he became the official resident of the White House, was openly critical of former President Barack Obama’s love for golf. But according to a new report, the Secret Service has paid over $35,000 for golf cart rentals alone while guarding Trump since his inauguration. According to purchase orders reviewed by CBS News,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sowing confusion and doubt: Inside Russian state media’s alternate reality
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+