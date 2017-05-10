10 surprising sex facts about women
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There is an overwhelming lack of understanding when it comes to female sexuality, from orgasm to dysfunction and general likes and dislikes, than there is for men. Just last week, researchers from Yale University were able to explain an evolutionary idea that attributes a woman’s orgasm to ovulation. While the two may have once been linked,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion