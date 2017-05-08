Quantcast

170-year-old rare flowers accidentally destroyed

Newsweek

08 May 2017 at 15:02 ET                   
Daisies

Australian biosecurity officers accidentally destroyed valuable flower specimens from the mid-1800s after a paperwork mix-up. An “irreplaceable collection” of daisies from the 1850s on loan to Queensland’s herbarium in Brisbane was incinerated in March because the shipping documents were not filled out correctly. Australian officials said the paperwork failed to meet the country’s import requirements and…

