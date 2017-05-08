170-year-old rare flowers accidentally destroyed
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Australian biosecurity officers accidentally destroyed valuable flower specimens from the mid-1800s after a paperwork mix-up. An “irreplaceable collection” of daisies from the 1850s on loan to Queensland’s herbarium in Brisbane was incinerated in March because the shipping documents were not filled out correctly. Australian officials said the paperwork failed to meet the country’s import requirements and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion