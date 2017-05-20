20 Republicans voted against the GOP health bill
Republicans passed their health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday by four votes. Praise for the bill was hardly unanimous even within the party that drew it up. In all, 20 Republicans voted against the American Health Care Act (AHCA) and it squeaked through the House by a vote of 217-213. To celebrate,…
