Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

20 Republicans voted against the GOP health bill

Newsweek

05 May 2017 at 09:42 ET                   
Rep. Barbara Comstock (Facebook)

Republicans passed their health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday by four votes. Praise for the bill was hardly unanimous even within the party that drew it up. In all, 20 Republicans voted against the American Health Care Act (AHCA) and it squeaked through the House by a vote of 217-213. To celebrate,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s why Republicans have no problem crushing the poor and sick to help the ultra-rich
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+