5 things to watch as ‘Trumpcare’ heads to the Senate
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After weeks of will-they-or-won’t-they tensions, the House managed to pass its GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act on Thursday by a razor-thin margin. The vote was 217-213. Democrats who lost the battle are still convinced they may win the political war. As the Republicans reached a majority for the bill, Democrats on the House floor…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion