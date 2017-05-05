5 times Trump was anti-Muslim
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump will address dozens of Muslim leaders on “hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam” during his first foreign trip as president, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Tuesday. This comes after the president was criticized several times for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and travel ban on Muslim majority countries. Trump’s first official trip will begin…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion