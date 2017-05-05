Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

5 times Trump was anti-Muslim

International Business Times

17 May 2017 at 07:43 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

Donald Trump will address dozens of Muslim leaders on “hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam” during his first foreign trip as president, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Tuesday. This comes after the president was criticized several times for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and travel ban on Muslim majority countries. Trump’s first official trip will begin…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump stormed off and left staffers to clean up after Comey memo — and now they’re dreading his tweets
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+