Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

5 Trump-related phobias posted by Twitter users

International Business Times

09 May 2017 at 12:22 ET                   
Person on Twitter (Shutterstock)

#StateYourPhobias started trending on Twitter from late Monday, where everyone is busy posting their deepest and darkest phobias. Among them were seen fears and phobias related to President Donald Trump and his upcoming policies. The nation remains divided over Trump, as his approval rating remains at an all-time low, as reported by the Hill. Amidst the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Angry constituent shames GOP lawmaker with story of how Trumpcare will hurt her family
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+