Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

87 percent of young women in US sexually harassed

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 15:29 ET                   
Sad woman (Shutterstock)

Sexual harassment is rife in the U.S., with 87 percent of young women in the U.S. having experienced it, according to a new report from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Among the 18 to 25-year-old women surveyed the vast majority had been sexually harassed, with 41 percent saying a stranger had touched them without their…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s very clear’: Sean Spicer gets grilled on Comey memo — and mumbles ‘it’s very clear’ over and over
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+