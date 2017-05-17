87 percent of young women in US sexually harassed
Sexual harassment is rife in the U.S., with 87 percent of young women in the U.S. having experienced it, according to a new report from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Among the 18 to 25-year-old women surveyed the vast majority had been sexually harassed, with 41 percent saying a stranger had touched them without their…
