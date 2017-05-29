Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

9/11 Truther faces assault charge for harassing woman on subway

NJ.com

29 May 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
The New York Post says the NYPD charged Jeff Boss with assault after an altercation on the subway on May 28. (NJ.com)

Former Hudson County conspiracy theorist and perennial political candidate Jeff Boss was charged with assault this weekend after harassing a woman on the subway, according to the New York Police Department. Boss, 54, who has run for office under the banner “NSA did 9/11,” was riding a southbound No. 2 train Sunday at about 3:15 p.m.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Tiny hand clenched on top’: Internet hilariously mocks Trump for plagiarizing his family coat of arms
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+