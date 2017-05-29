9/11 Truther faces assault charge for harassing woman on subway
Former Hudson County conspiracy theorist and perennial political candidate Jeff Boss was charged with assault this weekend after harassing a woman on the subway, according to the New York Police Department. Boss, 54, who has run for office under the banner “NSA did 9/11,” was riding a southbound No. 2 train Sunday at about 3:15 p.m.…
