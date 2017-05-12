Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A California lawmaker is embracing Communists

Newsweek

12 May 2017 at 12:17 ET                   
State Assemblyman Rob Bonta

The so-called “California Resistance” to President Donald Trump took a seeming sharp left turn into post-war American history earlier this week when a state assemblyman proposed an amendment that would allow Communists to openly work in state government. Rob Bonta, a Democrat who represents part of the liberal San Francisco Bay Area, argued that the amendment…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Comey eager for Trump to release those tapes: ‘There’s nothing he’s worried about’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+