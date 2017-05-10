‘A punch in the stomach’: Former agents say Comey firing did the ‘opposite’ of restoring faith in the FBI

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

An explosive report in The Guardian quotes several former FBI agents — by name — discussing a feeling of anger and humiliation over President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“I believe this was a warning shot by the president to anybody who gets too close to the investigation,” former FBI Agent Michael Tabman told The Guardian.

Another former FBI agent, Bobby Chacon said the firing was like, “a punch in the stomach to agents.”

“Although they’ve said publicly that they’re trying to restore faith in the FBI and the integrity of its leadership, it is, by all appearances, just the opposite,” said yet another former agent.

Earlier Wednesday, Raw Story reported that a former senior intelligence official said “This is like the horse head in the bed,” referring to the iconic scene from Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.”

“It’s not just that they removed him—it’s that they did it in the most thuggish and humiliating way possible,” the former senior intelligence official explained. “I think that was designed to send a message: Cut this shit out, or this will happen to you.”

The Guardian also got Justice Department confirmation of the four candidates being considered in addition to acting Director Andrew McCabe. The four were interviewed today by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

* Paul Abbate, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.

* Michael Anderson, the special agent in charge of the Chicago division

* William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center

* Adam Lee, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond, Virginia division