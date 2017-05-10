Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A scorching affidavit says a half-naked Bill O’Reilly dragged his ex-wife down a flight of stairs

Rare

10 May 2017 at 21:23 ET                   
Television host Bill O'Reilly's future as a host on Fox is in doubt after 60 companies say they will withdraw advertising from his show (AFP Photo/Ilya S. Savenok)

A scorching affidavit filed by Maureen McPhilmy O’Reilly, ex-wife of Bill O’Reilly, details the alleged abuse she says she suffered at the hands of the former Fox News anchor on one night in December 2009. The affidavit was notarized in 2011 and would later be used in their divorce. The affidavit was acquired and reported by…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump has diagnosed himself with ‘narcissism’ because he believes it’s ‘vital for success’: WaPo
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+