A timeline of Mexican immigration at the US border
It was not always a crime to enter the United States without authorization. In fact, for most of American history, immigrants could enter the United States without official permission and not fear criminal prosecution by the federal government. That changed in 1929. On its surface, Congress’ new prohibitions on informal border crossings simply modernized the U.S.…
