A timeline of Trump’s rocky relationship with the Pope
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Vatican confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump will meet with Pope Francis later this month, marking the latest event in their short-but-rocky relationship. After recently claiming that Trump had not officially asked for an audience with the Roman Catholic leader on his upcoming trip to Italy, the Vatican said the duo would meet May 24…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion