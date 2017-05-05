Quantcast

A timeline of Trump’s rocky relationship with the Pope

Newsweek

05 May 2017 at 08:27 ET                   
Donald Trump and Pope Francis

The Vatican confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump will meet with Pope Francis later this month, marking the latest event in their short-but-rocky relationship. After recently claiming that Trump had not officially asked for an audience with the Roman Catholic leader on his upcoming trip to Italy, the Vatican said the duo would meet May 24…

