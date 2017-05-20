Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Aaron Hernandez allegedly threatened to shoot jail guard, kill his family: report

International Business Times

20 May 2017 at 09:28 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Youtube)

New information surrounding Aaron Hernandez’s life in county jail before being convicted of double homicide in 2015 surfaced Thursday after records from the Bristol County House of Corrections were made public. According to documents, Hernandez allegedly threatened to kill an officer who worked at the Dartmouth, Massachusetts facility and on another occasion said he dreamt of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Pence is throwing a rager this weekend’: Colbert celebrates Trump’s first overseas presidential tour
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+