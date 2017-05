Aaron Hernandez cited for 78 disciplinary offenses in prison

In the weeks since 27-year-old Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center cell in Shirley, Massachusetts, more information has surfaced about the former New England Patriots player’s life behind bars. Following the news that Hernandez was affiliated with the Bloods street gang, a new report reveals that he had a record of more than…