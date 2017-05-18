Quantcast

Aaron Hernandez prison friend releases statement requesting suicide note

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 14:28 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Youtube)

Kyle Kennedy — an inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center where Aaron Hernandez committed suicide — released a statement Tuesday requesting a handwritten suicide note reportedly left to him by the former New England Patriots tight end. Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army Jr., previously confirmed that his client was the intended recipient of one of three letters…

