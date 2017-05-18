Aaron Hernandez prison friend releases statement requesting suicide note
Kyle Kennedy — an inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center where Aaron Hernandez committed suicide — released a statement Tuesday requesting a handwritten suicide note reportedly left to him by the former New England Patriots tight end. Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army Jr., previously confirmed that his client was the intended recipient of one of three letters…
