Activating this area of your brain could cause food binges

Medical Daily

28 May 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
Brain image (Shutterstock)

Activating This Area Of Your Brain Could Cause Food Binges

Scientists have discovered how a group of neurons in a specific area of the brain could be contributing to late-night pizza binges. The zona incerta area is not largely studied but receives input from many parts of the brain. The team found that mice who received deep brain stimulation in this area actually portrayed binge eating…

