Activating this area of your brain could cause food binges
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Activating This Area Of Your Brain Could Cause Food Binges
Scientists have discovered how a group of neurons in a specific area of the brain could be contributing to late-night pizza binges. The zona incerta area is not largely studied but receives input from many parts of the brain. The team found that mice who received deep brain stimulation in this area actually portrayed binge eating…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion