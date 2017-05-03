LIVE COVERAGE: Active shooter at North Lake College in Dallas suburb of Irving

Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

An active shooter was at North Lake College in the Dallas suburb of Irving, the Irving Police Department said on its Twitter feed on Wednesday, and the school was placed on lockdown.

“North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. POLICE ON SCENE,” the school said on its Twitter feed.

Shots were fired on the campus, local TV broadcaster WFAA cited Irving Police as saying. There have been no reports so far of anyone being hit by gunfire.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)