Activists investigating labor conditions at Ivanka Trump factories in China arrested or missing: report

Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press and other outlets reported that men associated with an investigation into First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s shoe manufacturer in China have either been arrested or missing.

Hua Haifeng, a man investigating working conditions at a factory that produces shoes for Ivanka’s branded company, has been accused of “illegal surveillance,” according to his wife, who spoke to AP.

According to the report, Haifeng’s wife Deng Guillian “said the caller told her she didn’t need to know the details, only that she would not be able to see, speak with or receive money from her husband, the family’s breadwinner.”

Two other men who were part of the investigation also appear to be missing, according to China Labor Watch Executive Director Li Qiang, who told AP “they must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable.”

Qiang’s group, which is based in New York, “was planning to publish a report next month alleging low pay, excessive overtime and the possible misuse of student interns,” according to the report.

“It is unclear whether the undercover investigative methods used by the advocacy group are legal in China,” the report said.

