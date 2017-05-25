Advertisers pull out of Sean Hannity’s show over Seth Rich conspiracy theory
Sean Hannity’s fixation with a conspiracy theory surrounding the death of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich led a few companies to pull out from his Fox News show Wednesday. Hannity has maintained his support of the theory, which said Rich was killed because he leaked thousands of emails to WikiLeaks last July. Hannity said…
