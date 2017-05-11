Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

After Comey firing, Republicans worry about a 2018 ‘wipeout’

McClatchy Washington Bureau

11 May 2017 at 10:28 ET                   
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017 (Screenshot)

CORONADO, Calif. — Former FBI Director James Comey has his share of Republican detractors, but senior GOP officials called his unceremonious firing by President Donald Trump nothing short of an optics disaster with potentially dramatic implications for the 2018 congressional contests. Comey has been leading the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway: Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at me because I’m a woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+