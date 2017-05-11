After Comey firing, Republicans worry about a 2018 ‘wipeout’
CORONADO, Calif. — Former FBI Director James Comey has his share of Republican detractors, but senior GOP officials called his unceremonious firing by President Donald Trump nothing short of an optics disaster with potentially dramatic implications for the 2018 congressional contests. Comey has been leading the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election…
