Ahead of Memorial Day, here are 4 ways to support military veterans in the US
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Memorial Day and throughout the year, many Americans honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty by donating to charities that help military veterans. It can, however, be daunting to choose from the more than 8,000 such groups operating nationwide. Donor trepidation is magnified by the scandals that have embroiled vets’…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion