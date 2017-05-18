Aides urge Trump to ‘lawyer up’ as he becomes more and more ‘mistrustful of many around him’

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks up while hosting a House and Senate leadership lunch at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

President Donald Trump has been repeatedly urged to hire outside counsel for the multiple criminal investigations into potential Trump organization ties to Russia.

Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush penned a New York Times update on the difficult position the Trump White House finds itself in as investigations swirl.

Multiple sources told the Times the recommendations to hire outside legal representation came even before for FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as special counsel for the Justice Department investigations into collusion with Russia.

This was not the only big piece of news in the New York Times update.

The Times’ sources leaked that, “the president has become mistrustful of many around him amid a spate of leaks about West Wing dysfunction.”

Those remaining in the inner circle are said to include Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, longtime aide Hope Hicks, bodyguard turned White House aide Keith Schiller and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Amid “an atmosphere of diminished morale,” Trump associates are realizing, “they are likely to have to hire lawyers of their own” as the investigations continue.

One additional implication is that after the firing of James Comey, a major staff shakeup may have to wait. It could now be difficult to fire anyone.

Also late today, Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on record with a gaggle of reporters after emerging from a closed-door Senate meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“It was a counterintelligence investigation before now,” Senator Graham claimed. “It seems to me now to be considered a criminal investigation.”