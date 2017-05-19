Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ailes ‘never recovered’ from sexual harassment claims

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 13:45 ET                   
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (Screen cap via Bloomberg)

Bill O’Reilly alleged that the sexual harassment scandal engulfing former Fox News Chief Executive Officer Roger Ailes dealt him a fatal blow. The disgraced former Fox News anchor penned a heartfelt obituary to his former boss, who died on Thursday from a brain injury caused from a fall at his home on May 10, less than…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Psychologists explain why calling Trump a ‘child’ is insulting to children
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+