Ailes ‘never recovered’ from sexual harassment claims
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bill O’Reilly alleged that the sexual harassment scandal engulfing former Fox News Chief Executive Officer Roger Ailes dealt him a fatal blow. The disgraced former Fox News anchor penned a heartfelt obituary to his former boss, who died on Thursday from a brain injury caused from a fall at his home on May 10, less than…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion