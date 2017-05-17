Al Franken: Special counsel must be provided resources ‘without interference from the Trump administration’

Al Franken (screenshot)

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) on Wednesday praised Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, noting former FBI Director Robert Mueller must be “given the resources he needs” for the probe “without any interference form the Trump administration.”

“Appointing [Mueller] to the position is a necessary and important step that I’m hopeful will help restore public trust and result in a thorough and comprehensive investigation,” Fanken said in a statement.

“Now that the Justice Department has rightly turned the reins of the investigation over to an independent special prosecutor, it is critical that former Director Mueller is given the sources he needs to to the bottom of Russia’s attack on our democracy, without any interference from the Trump administration,” he added.

Sen. Al Franken makes the point that Mueller will need resources, no matter his independence. pic.twitter.com/GgF8evZlUA — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) May 17, 2017

The decision by Rosenstein, announced Wednesday, grants Mueller broad authority “to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters” stemming from the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The move drew bipartisan praise following a cascade of damaging information about Donald Trump’s attempts to influence James Comey. According to a memo reportedly written by Comey, Trump asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former Trump aide Michael Flynn. Those reports intensified calls for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia probe.