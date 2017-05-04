Alabama adoption agencies can now refuse gay couples
Adoption agencies in Alabama will be allowed to turn away gay couples, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey this week. House Bill 24, or the Child Placing Agency Inclusion Act, would permit adoption agencies in the state to adhere to faith-based policies, allowing them to refuse to place children with gay…
