Alec Baldwin as SNL’s Trump cops to being a ‘serial tapist’: When you’re president, they let you do it

SNL's Michael Che and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Lester Holt (screen capture)

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” opened with Alec Baldwin — returning as President Donald Trump — giving an interview to NBC journalist Lester Holt, played by cast member Michael Che.

“Thank you for having me here, Jazzman,” Trump said to Holt.

Holt asked Trump about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump replied, “I fired him because of Russia. I thought, ‘He’s investigating Russia. I don’t like that. I should fire him.'”

“You’re just admitting that?” Holt asked, taken aback.

“Yeah,” Trump replied.

“But that’s obstruction of justice,” Holt said. He then spoke into his ear piece, “Did I get him? Is this all over? What’s that?” He paused. “Nothing matters? Absolutely nothing matters anymore?”

Holt said the firing of Comey has led some to compare Trump to Nixon, but, “You’re very different from Nixon. He won the popular vote.”

Trump wanted to know why Holt won’t talk about all the good things he’s done this week.

“I let Kellyanne out of her crypt,” he said, “and I invented a new phrase, ‘priming the pump.'”

Holt replied that it’s actually a very famous economic catchphrase.

“No it’s not,” Trump replied. “It’s when I tug on myself for about half an hour before Melania comes in — so she can find it easier, okay?”

“You have just earned yourself an Anderson Cooper eye roll,” Holt said. He then asked if Trump has been secretly taping people.

Trump replied that he tapes people all the time. “I tape whoever I want whenever I want. People have called me a ‘serial tapist’ and it’s true I am. When you’re president, they let you do it.”

“Aren’t the optics on that terrible?” asked Holt.

“You think I care about optics? I sit on every chair like it’s a toilet,” Trump said.

Watch the video, embedded below: