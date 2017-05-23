Alex Jones calls Manchester victims ‘liberal trendies’
Alex Jones, head of the conspiracy-theory-laden website Infowars, seemed to criticize the victims of the horrific attack in Manchester, England, that left 22 people dead, including children as young as 8 years old. The Islamic State militant group, otherwise known as ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the apparent suicide bombing outside of Manchester Arena. Jones related…
