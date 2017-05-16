Alien planet Proxima B ‘has conditions right for life’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A planet orbiting our closest neighboring star “may well” have a climate right for alien life to emerge, a new scientific model indicates. Scientists discovered Proxima b, located 4.2 billion light years away—or 25 trillion miles— in August 2016. It is the closest planet discovered outside the solar system in two decades. What made headlines, however,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion