All the right-wing euphemisms for Roger Ailes’ ‘sins’

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 14:43 ET                   
Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (AFP)

Roger Ailes is gone. Dead. History. The Fox News chairman who either broke America or helped make it great again has passed into the great “fair and balanced” beyond. Ailes, 77, was not just a political consultant and television pioneer. He also was alleged to be a serial perpetrator of sexual harassment, a man who took…

