Alternative facts 2.0: Trump launches re-election website with ‘fact-based information’ about ‘achievements’

David Edwards

09 May 2017 at 13:27 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is launching a new website that promises to provide “fact-based information” about his administration.

In a press release on Tuesday, Trump campaign executive director Michael Glassner explained that the president “believes in speaking directly with the American people.”

“That is the purpose of this new campaign website,” Glassner said. “The new website will present fact-based information about the President’s policy positions and achievements since he took office.”

“Americans should look no further than www.DonaldJTrump.com to discover the truth about President Trump’s agenda to Make America Great Again.”

Earlier this year, Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway was criticized for saying that the administration was using “alternative facts” to justify misstatements about the crowd size at the president’s inauguration.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
